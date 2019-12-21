What is textured soy and what are its benefits?

Share it:

In recent months the textured soybeans It has become the food of fashion, especially among those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet. Nowadays it can be found in a simple way in the lines of any supermarket, unlike what happened a few years ago, when it was a difficult food to obtain.

What is textured soy?

Textured soybeans, as their name suggests, are obtained from soybean meal. It is also called soy meat, and is a 100% organic food, without any dyes or chemical additives.

To obtain textured soybeans, the elaboration process begins by extracting the soy bean oil. After degreasing the soy beans, the remaining solid residue is dehydrated to make the soy flour.

Next, the soybean meal is subjected to what is known as the extrusion process that, through texturing and dehydration, gives rise to textured soy. A product that looks very similar to pieces of dried bread.

Typically, textured soybeans are allowed to dry and sold in dehydrated format. You can also hydrate and make with it and other vegetable ingredients meatballs and vegan burgers.

About the benefits of this food, they are very broad. First, it should be noted that it is an excellent fiber source, so it regulates intestinal transit and prevents diseases such as constipation.

In addition, it highlights its high protein, thus providing energy on a physical and mental level. To all this we must add that the saturated fat content is minimal, so it helps to take care of cardiovascular health.