What is Suburra inspired by? All about the original news stories

With great regret, we discovered that Suburra 4 will not be made, and that the third season recently released the series with Alessandro Borghi was the final one.

We also explored some characters from the show, such as who the Samurai figure in Suburra is inspired by. Today, however, we will go back to the origins of the series, telling you how it was born and what were its inspirations, “narrative” and “real”.

Let’s start with a fact that perhaps not everyone will know: Suburra is inspired by the novel of the same name by Giancarlo De Cataldo e Carlo Bonini of 2013, which became a best seller. In turn, however, the novel drew from some news stories that filled the pages of newspapers, which took place in Rome over a period of time that lasted decades.

The main inspiration of the series is what it is called Mafia Capital, a mafia-like organization active in the Lazio city and whose existence was revealed through an investigation of 2 December 2014, called “Middle world“This operation led to the arrest of 37 people (29 of whom were already in prison), for a series of crimes including usury, extortion and money laundering.

Mafia Capitale owes its origins to various mafia associations such as the Banda della Magliana, active in Rome in the 1980s, and other minor criminal associations. That of the “Middle World” is a theory used by one of the main players behind Mafia Capitale, that is Massimo Carminati, which defined their world halfway between that of the living and that of the dead. The structure of the association was a “network”, with various people operating in various “sectors” at the center of which was the figure of Carminati.

In addition to the “criminal” branch, the operations of Mafia Capitale also took place in the branch of the Public Administration, managing operations in the bureaucratic and even in the political-administrative sector of the capital, up to the financing of electoral campaigns.

The trial, not yet concluded (an appeal-bis is pending), led to the imprisonment of most of the accused.

