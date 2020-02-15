What is luck? By chance meet Eiichiro Oda, the father of ONE PIECE, in a resort

Share it:

If we try even for a moment to dwell on the very few photos available of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of ONE PIECE, then it will be easy to realize the great confidentiality that sensei imposes on one's private life. Imagine, in this regard, how much luck there can be in a "casual encounter" with the mangaka.

Although ONE PIECE is at 971 chapters, Oda continues to draw his masterpiece with the same passion that allowed him to make one of the best-selling manga ever. Slowly sensei started to speed up the narrative, foreseeing the conclusion of the work within the next 5 years. Despite numerous years of service, with mandatory breaks for physical and mental health of Eiichiro Oda, the author still likes to enjoy holidays in the company of his family.

On the occasion of his birthday, on January 1st, the mangaka went to relax at a resort a couple of days with his wife and children. However, the genius cartoonist could not expect to be casually recognized by a fan. At the bottom of the news, in fact, Robert Sendrin Boyd he told his experience with a post on Facebook, where he managed to get his shirt signed and even take a photo with Oda.

However, at the behest of his wife and in respect of the mangaka, the face of the sensei was censored, but it was still enough to arouse a lot of envy from the community dedicated to ONE PIECE. After all, meeting by chance one of the most important authors of the 21st century is not an everyday thing, is it?