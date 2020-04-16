what is each one and what are they for

Share it:

Android is an open source project, although the Android that we know and comes pre-installed on almost all mobile phones in stores is heavily modified by Google with services and applications. Over the years, the number of google services that we have pre-installed on our mobiles has grown, and it is difficult to distinguish which is which.

It is not only the Google Play Services, the best known of them all, but up to nine different services that we can find on our mobiles, some general and others more specific, such as augmented reality. What does each one work for?

Google Play services

When talking about Google services, the first thing that comes to mind is Google Play Services. It is a kind of tailor's drawer with commonly used APIs that are used by many applications, such as Google Cast, Maps or location service improved from Google.

Basically, Google Play services serve as link between Android and various Google services that developers can take advantage of in applications so they don't have to recreate them from scratch. Not only is it easier, but also the applications can be lighter, by taking advantage of a service already created and integrated in the mobile.

Google Play services have the great advantage of being able to update from Google Play, no need to wait for a new version of Android, although they have become so popular that they are missing in mobiles that do not include them, like the latest Huawei mobiles. Without them, many apps don't work properly.

Operator services

With the same icon and a similar objective, the Operator Services are something like a spin-off of the Google Play Services, focused on one thing: improve interoperability with network operators.

Its main function is focused on providing the support for RCS to Android Messages, commonly known as "the WhatsApp of the operators", although Google stands out in its list that also includes battery optimizations.

Google services framework

You will not find them on Google Play, but you will find them on your mobile, in the installed applications section (showing the system applications). It is an application that not updated except with new versions of Android, so it generally doesn't get too much attention.

Google service frameworks are one of several system applications that interact with Google Play Services, such as backup, calnedary or contact synchronization. Basically it is necessary to log in to Google and use some Google services on an Android mobile.

Google Play services for RA

Formerly it was called ARCore, like technology, but the application that allows you to use technology on an Android mobile phone was renamed to Google Play Services for RA, which stands for augmented reality.

Google Play Services for RA allow compatible mobiles to take advantage of augmented reality functions in compatible applications, from seeing the walking routes on the site in Google Maps to integrating a tiger in your living room.

Google VR services

Similar to the previous one, but different. If RA's Google Play services serve augmented reality, Google's VR Services do the same, but for virtual reality, including both Daydream and Cardboard.

I mean, you will need them to use un Daydream or Cardboard compatible viewer in compatible applications. Generally, the applications that need these services will guide you to install them.

Android TV Core Services

Much less known are Android TV services. As its name indicates, its use is to bridge the gap between Google services and Android TVs. In this way, it is possible to make changes with a simple update in Google Play every time there is a change, easier than a complete update of the operating system.

Voice Action Services

Some Google services are not for general use, but for specific cases, such as voice action services. They are listed on Google Play for those phones that do not include Google Chrome or the Google app.

That is, they provide the function of perform voice actions independently, without the need for the mobile device to have neither the Google application nor its browser, Google Chrome.

Google Support Services

Pre-installed on Pixel and Nexus phones – although they can be installed on other terminals – Google's Assistance services serve as support to receive technical assistance personalized.

The application is only activated when you tell it to and with it you can allow an agent to connect to your mobile and see your screen, so that I can guide you to solve a problem step by step (it does not grant control, just see the screen).

Pixel Ambient Services

Also exclusive to Google Pixel, Pixel Ambient Services is a Support app for environment mode -or Always On Display- of the Google Pixel. This application is in charge of controlling what elements are shown on this screen and of recognizing the songs that sound. By being able to update from Google Play, it is easier to receive changes without the need for a complete system update.