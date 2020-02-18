What is DOOM Eternal? ID Software's video reveals gameplay content and news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few weeks after the launch of DOOM Eternal, ID Software packs the most classic of the "Video 101" to summarize all the content and gameplay news that will characterize the next, highly anticipated Bethesda shooter.

With the question "What is DOOM Eternal?" accompanying the latest promotional film, the US authors shed light on the elements that contribute to forming the digital offer of the title starting from the epic singleplayer campaign starring the Doom Slayer. For the first time since the beginning of his interdimensional crusade against the biomechanical abominations that populate Hell, the iconic hero of the series will have access to a Central hub, through which to interact with his subordinates and choose the areas to explore.

For lovers of multiplayer experiences, ID Software also reminds that in DOOM Eternal there will also be space for the Battle Mode, a completely different online mode from the one that characterized the 2016 reboot chapter. by developers in the post-launch period, with content expansions is free updates which will affect both the multiplayer sector and the singleplayer offer.

At this point we just have to leave you to the video above, but first we refer you to our special on DOOM Eternal and we remind you that the blockbuster FPS of ID Software and Bethesda will arrive on March 20 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with subsequent launch on Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.