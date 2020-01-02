What is cysticercosis, a disease that killed Sebastián Ferrat after eating pork?

Share it:

This Sunday it was announced that Sebastian Ferrat, actor who gave life to "El Marcado" in the series "The Lord of the sky", died from a swine cysticercosis, which had him hospitalized for several months.

What is swine cysticercosis?

It is an infection caused by the parasite Taenia Solium, also know as had the pig, which lives in the small intestine of humans commonly after ingestion of infected and poorly cooked pork.

Swine cysticercosis is not only contracted by eating raw pork, but also by poor hygiene practices when cooking food. In addition, people living with someone infected are at high risk of acquiring parasites.

The cysts of Taenia Solium they can lodge in any part of the body, including the brain, causing neurocysticercosis, a disease that can give chronic epilepsy episodes. They can also damage eyesight, skin appearance, damage the spinal cord and even the heart.

Some of the symptoms of swine cysticercosis are: headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and visual problems.

Countries with more cases of Taenia Solium

According to BBC News, the highest infection rates are found in rural areas of developing countries such as those found especially in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

While in developed countries, most cases occur in people with low resources or who have been infected by traveling to places with poor hygienic conditions.

