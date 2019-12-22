What is Cyber ​​Monday? Origin and evolution to the present

Share it:

Last Friday, November 29, Black Friday was held, one of the most anticipated days of the year as stores launched great offers and promotions. Well, today, December 2, the Cyber ​​monday, or Cyber ​​Monday, so you have a new opportunity to find discounts over the Internet.

Origin and evolution of Cyber ​​Monday

He origin of Cyber ​​Monday dates back to 2005. At that time e-commerce was not too popular, and online stores saw the opportunity to attract users with offers and promotions.

On November 28, 2005, a press release from shop.org indicated that Cyber ​​Monday would quickly become one of the main days of online shopping of the whole year. The idea was very successful.

Currently, in the same way as Black Friday or Single Day, Cyber ​​Monday is a day that we all have marked in red on the calendar. This is a day of offers fully integrated into the commercial culture from many countries around the world.

Surely you have also wondered if it is better to do Christmas shopping on Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday. Well, it all depends on the type of product you are interested in. For example, laptops are cheaper on Black Friday. Meanwhile, the physical activity monitors, smart watches and televisions have more interesting discounts on Cyber ​​Monday.

Now that you know what Cyber ​​Monday is and what its origin is, you have all day to take advantage of the best offers and promotions. Numerous stores like Amazon or Fnac, among others, offer discounts of the most interesting during the day.