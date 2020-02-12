What is Cubone like under the mask? The secret of the Pokémon revealed by a soft toy

Share it:

Among the many Pokémon that have made their appearance among video games and anime of the series, those of the first generation are undoubtedly the most loved. There is not only Pikachu, a pokémon mascot, to drive the category but also the three starters Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur as well as legendary such as Mew and Mewtwo and others equally famous.

Cubone it's one of them. The pokémon now has many apparitions behind him, with some episodes of the anime that revolved around the secret that the monster hides under the mask. In fact, from birth, Cubone wears a skull that covers his true face. Many times the pokémon has been seen in danger with coaches eager to see what is hiding, and a puppet may have shown it.

On Pokémon Center Reviews the new plush inspired by Cubone. This however has one characteristic: the skull is removable, therefore, as can be seen in the photo below, the owner can see the true face of the pokémon. The result is a physiognomy similar to that of Cyndaquil, while the color is identical to the brownish orange of the rest of the body.

Pokémon has entered a new phase, with the eighth generation anime that started last November. Ash and Go met a legendary pokémon as they made their way to the Pokémon World Championship.