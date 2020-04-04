         What is CameraX and why it will not end the poor quality of photos in third-party apps

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Android has long struggled with the differences we find between native camera apps and third-party apps. Each manufacturer adds different functions to their native app, of which external developers cannot take advantage.

Although the solution to this does not depend only on the manufacturers, but on factors that we will explain a few lines later, Google wants to minimize the differences in the user experience of the stock camera compared to the camera of the applications. Camera X is his great project to achieve it, a number of tools that can easily be misinterpreted since they are not "salvation" that we could think of. We are going to explain what Camera X is, what difference it has with the current software and what exactly it will allow.

What is CameraX

Google defines CameraX as a compatibility library created to make developing a camera app easier. The definition is not very complete, but we go by parts. In other words, CameraX allows developers Incorporate camera features already provided by manufacturers into your applications. In other words, apply effects such as HDR, night mode or beauty mode native to a phone's camera to a third-party application.

The summary is simple: CameraX is a library that allows manufacturers to implement manufacturers' camera functions in their own applications.

From Google they affirm that "it is difficult to maintain a consistent camera behavior between apps". To do this, they have developed this series of tools that allow developers access the same functions found in the device's native camera app using a few lines of code.

What it brings against the Camera2 API

Although CameraX sounds like something new, there are already similar tools, such as the Camera2 API. This is another interface designed for developers, developed from Android 5 and oriented in this case to provide developers with advanced camera functions, such as manual focus, shooting photos in RAW, exposure settings, white balance, etc.

Camera2 API allows to implement different functions in the camera. CameraX is more focused on benefiting third-party apps with features that are already native READ: the best apps with cameras in different places on the planet

Camera2 API has four levels (Legacy, Limited, Full and Level 3). The more level, more functions the application can perform. In summary, Google introduced Camera 2 API to facilitate the development of camera functions And, depending on the device we are using, we can enjoy more or less functions, depending on the level it has.

The differential point of CameraX is that focuses on bridging the native camera and third-party cameras, more than in providing by itself a range of functions.

Why it will not solve the quality problem in third-party apps

Same photo uploaded on Instagram (iOS vs Android). Color and detail on Android are inferior.

Once explained what CameraX is, it is worth doing a little analysis of what it contributes and what it does not. CameraX's first problem is that it is a library, not a built-in function within Android. Translation? Developers will be able to choose whether or not to work with it.

In the idyllic scenario that all the applications incorporate CameraX (we want to think that Instagram, WhatsApp and others will do it) it is worth clarifying that this will not be the end of the quality problem in third-party applications. Google has already taken a step forward with Visual Core, its own chip that allows the Google Pixel to process HDR + on Instagram, WhatsApp and other applications. Does this solve a quality problem? No. Adding functions always adds up, but it is something other than quality.

The main problem with Android apps is compression and algorithms used to upload photos, notably inferior to those of iOS. In short, CameraX will come so that third-party applications are more complete at the function level, but quality will remain the pending issue.