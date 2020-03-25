What is Boruto and Kawaki's Karma actually? Revelations in chapter 44 of the manga

Share it:

If after a really long time the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally began to follow in the footsteps traced by the manga, in the same way we can say that the paper work is in the midst of its development, with the chapters that follow one another inexorably throwing wood on the fire and developing noteworthy weaves.

Just look at the last three, four chapters out and especially the last two, on 43 and 44. In the first, we were able to witness something amazing. For the first time we saw a scene worthy of the parent saga, Naruto, in which Boruto showed off a mystical power and astounding strength thanks to Karma that Momoshiki she left him as a gift, even though gift, most likely, is not quite the right word. The last one, released only five days ago, has clarified many things and has started another series of events that can only be revealed compelling.

But let's go back up Boruto, Karma and Momoshiki. Because we said that the gift that divinity has left to the ninja of the leaf cannot be defined as a gift. Well, if you've read chapter 43 and the last one in particular, then you already know the answer. We had a very strong presentiment when Boruto, completely transformed, took out easily Boron, presentiment fully confirmed. But what are we talking about? The fact that in that period of time, in which the son of the Seventh has released a monstrous force, its cscience had been suppressed from that of Momoshiki who had taken over the body. We had already deduced this from the way he had spoken during the fight with Boro. From the words he had said and especially from confusion who manifested Boruto once Karma was deactivated.

Well, in chapter 44 there was a part where Mitsuki is Sasuke they spoke and the first revealed all the concern for his friend, while the second, acute as always, speculated that Karma is nothing but a catalyst in which the conscience of those who apply it is locked (in the case of Boruto, Momoshiki and in the case of Kawaki, Jigen). Catalyst that seems to have the purpose of being able to do resurrect a member of the Otsutsuki clan. Therefore, if you had already guessed it, it would seem that Boruto is nothing more than a container, just like Kawaki has been called Jigen's container several times.

So, in light of these revelations, one wonders if in the initial flashforward, in which Kawaki and Boruto are seen clashing teenagers, in reality we have seen nothing but a war between divinities. Or better yet if it was a clash between a ninja (Boruto or Kawaki) and one of the two members of the Otsutsuki clan who took over the conscience of their container.

Surely they are both possibilities not to be excluded and above all they are possibilities that do nothing but add pepper to the story and make us want to reach the conclusion as soon as possible. But, for now, let's enjoy without haste what will happen in chapter 45 coming out on April 20th.

What do you think of these latest revelations? Did you already think about it, or not?