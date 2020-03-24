What is better on each platform?

Disney + vs Netflix

The price

It is normal that the first thing we ask ourselves about platforms is: does it pay off? If they share much of them, they are competitive prices that allow us to have several without our pocket suffering too much. The new Disney + comes with a single fee: 6.99 euros per month available on 4 simultaneous screens. Before its premiere, it had an annual offer of 59.99 euros (which left the monthly rate a little cheaper, at 4.99), and from March 24 that rate will be 69.99 euros a year (less than 6 euros) per month), so the difference is not so substantial: the price, however, is quite cheap.

For its part, Netflix is ​​a little more expensive, but it has more choice through three different rates. The first, a basic plan with a price of 7.99 euros including only one screen and does not have HD. The second, a standard plan that amounts to 11.99 euros and already allows two screens simultaneous and HD. And the third, finally, a premium plan of 15.99 euros that allows four screens Simultaneous and Ultra HD image quality.

Paying attention to the numbers, it is clear that Disney + offers more screens for less money and more quality. However, each individual case must always be taken into account. Are you going to share your account with friends and family? Look for the rates with more screens and users, but if you are going to use them by yourself you do not need as much capacity. Will you see your content on a large television or on your tablet lying on the bed? Maybe not having HD is not a problem for you. Each user must establish their priorities and choose what is best for them.

Disney

The catalog

If the rest of the platforms should fear anything, it is the Disney + catalog, for obvious reasons: the company owns almost half of the audiovisual entertainment business in the United States and almost completely dominates the charts of the highest grossing films of each year in many countries of the world (including Spain). And it is that it will cost to resist an offer that includes all the Star Wars movies (in addition to 'The Mandalorian' and other derivatives of Lucasfilm), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and the series that will arrive soon), Pixar movies (including classics like 'Toy Story', 'Up' or 'Finding Nemo'), the newly acquired Fox (which includes the complete series of 'The Simpsons' and other hit titles) and of course their own collection of animated films that will from 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' to 'Frozen II'. To all this we could add, in addition, all the new releases that will be arriving, such as the 'live action' of its classics or its Disney Channel television products. In total, and just for now, more than 500 movies, nearly 300 series and dozens of original content just for the platform.

In front of this impressive catalog, Netflix can only counter with its original products and its most successful series, which have the support of a large part of the public. 'Stranger Things', 'Black Mirror', 'The paper house', 'For thirteen reasons', 'Elite', 'The Witcher', 'Sex Education', 'The Crown' or 'Narcos' are some of the titles that have brought them more joys in recent years, to which are added films with a good response such as' To all the boys I fell in love with 'or' Story of a marriage ', and other critically acclaimed films such as' The Irishman 'or' Rome '. In addition, they have recently exclusively incorporated the complete filmography of Studio Ghibli, which until now had not been available on any other platform. The advantage with which Netflix plays is in the diversity of its content, that perhaps in Disney + (at the moment) is more limited.

The difference is clear: where Netflix has had to pave the way for years to position a series of new stories and characters, Disney + plays with the advantage of having a world-renowned catalog and, above all, admired by audiences of all ages. Who wouldn't want to have their animated classics a click away if there are young children at home? What follower of the Marvel movies will want to miss new series like 'Loki' or 'WandaVision' that will arrive in the coming months and years and that will surely be key to understanding the future of the UCM? In this department there is a clear winner.

Netflix

The distribution model

Netflix and Disney + come from very different places, and therefore their distribution styles have nothing to do with it. That the House of Mickey Mouse is launched to the streaming does not mean (far from it) that they are going to leave the cinemas, where they continue to raise billions every year and where they display their brute force in the entertainment business. But maintaining your more traditional business does not mean that they will not use the same techniques as their competitors: exclusive content is secured on its platform, but it seems that they will continue hand in hand with linear television ('The Mandalorian' will be broadcast in Spain on Cuatro) as other companies still do, which prioritize the usual exhibition over the model that Netflix implemented.

On the other hand, there are the tensions between the full seasons and the chapters week by week. Netflix has accustomed us to having a whole series available on the day of its premiere, and has made it part of its brand as a service. But, from what we see will happen with 'The Mandalorian', Disney + will follow the HBO model and premiere the chapters of their original series separately. This can be a reason for success or frustration depending on the user.

Beyond periodicity, which could change in the future or apply only to some content, which proposes Disney + is a double threat, the best of both worlds: a platform that offers exclusive online content while taking over the box office. While Netflix flirted with the idea of ​​having its own movie theaters to show its original content on the big screen, at the moment he lives only on his products via 'streaming'And that can be both a disadvantage (fewer sources of profit) and an advantage (fidelity to its business model has earned it a large following).

Netflix

Available Devices

For those who take streaming views very seriously or do not just watch their content on any computer, it is important to know the available playback devices before launching to contract a service on a platform. As expected given the company's extensive resources, Disney + will have a very diverse presence: computer, Smart TV, mobiles and tablets (iOS and Android), Smart TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast will be compatible with the app. Netflix, as we already know, is not far behind. Its platform is also compatible with all the mentioned devices.