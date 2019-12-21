What is a motion of censure?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the current political landscape, the motion of censure It is a term that we hear almost daily in the media. But do you know what it is? It is a tool that can be used by the opposition in Parliament with the objective of demanding the full political responsibility of the Government. It has a great sasaplandificance, so that the procedures required are many.

Everything you need to know about the motion of censure

Although in many cases the motion of censure takes negative connotations, it is a constructive instrument. Therefore, it is essential to present a detailed program and a candidate for Government Presidency. If the motion finally thrives, the program will be launched, and the candidate will be invested, becoming the censored position.

The law requires that the motion be raised by at least the 10% of the deputies. That is, 35. The presentation must always be made in writing and have a reason.

If the required requirements are met, the Bureau of Congress will admit it for processing, and will proceed to inform the President of the goverment, as well as the spokespersons of all parliamentary groups.

Once the motion It is communicated, there is a period of 28 hours to submit alternative motions.

He motion debate in the plenary of the Congress of Deputies opens with the defense of the instrument by one of the deputies who have sasaplanded it. Then, the candidate proposed to the Presidency of the Government access the rostrum to explain in detail what the political program would be.

Then intervene the spokesmen of those parliamentary groups that wish so.

At the time of vote the motion of censure The procedure is the same as the one used in the investiture debates.