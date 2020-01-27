What if we are crying after watching Camila's performance at the Grammys 2020? Evidently

Share it:

The 62nd edition of the Grammys is held in Los Angeles and here you have the best looks that have passed through the red carpet.

Camila Cabello has dedicated her performance at the gala to her father.

We thought that in this edition of the musical awards Grammy 2020 it would be the definitive one for us to see Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes giving, finally, a kiss on the stage or walking hand in hand on the red carpet … But it turns out that the most special moment of the night has been sponsored by the singer with his father.

As planned, the one of ‘Havana’ has taken the stage to perform a song from his latest album, ‘First Man’, and has been dedicated to his father. With a romantic dress in pink, the only accompaniment he has had has been the microphone and, in the background, a projection of his images from when he was little. Afterwards, he has been approaching the end of the stage, has come down the stairs – including stumbling, do not believe that something happens to us – and has interpreted the last lyrics of the song to his father, Alejandro Cabello, who was sitting. Sniff sniff. We are not crying, you are crying. Well, okay, us too.

Camila Cabello dedicates her performance in the Grammys 2020 to her father

Definitely, this gesture of Camilla Cabello excites us much more than a kiss on the stage! (Although it would not have been too much …). And Twitter, of course, representing us. Hala, we're going to keep crying. Sniff sniff.