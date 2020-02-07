What if Piccolo from Dragon Ball takes the DC Green Lantern powers?

Share it:

Over time the series of Dragon Ball it has been subject to a number of crossovers with other Shonen series that have literally driven fans crazy. Just think of what the Z Warriors met the Pirates of one piece in a movie, or the encounter of various series in the Jump Force video game.

Yet, even with the passage of time, the passion for manga created by Akira Toriyama by fans it is strong enough to make them insatiable. Many are those who would like to see other noteworthy crossovers, crossovers that maybe even go beyond the anime and manga world alone, embracing American comic series such as Marvel or A.D.

This is also evident from the fact that very often people on the web are part of the world of Goku and companions, linked to the superhero one. The fan art that we want to show you today was created by a Reddit artist, Migzors, who wanted to honor a character like Small of the powers of a great DC Comics hero: green Lantern.

We know how this is a superhero who over the years has been played by many different characters. To name two Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner. And, today, the they are the strongest of all time.

As you can see from the illustration at the bottom of the article, Piccolo is drawn with the Green Lantern ring on his finger, an evanescent cloak on the green and a black tunic with the superhero logo on the chest.

