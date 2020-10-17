What if Nairobi returns in season 5? A clue gives fans hope

Although its release is not yet imminent, the expectation is growing among fans for the fifth and final season of The House of Paper. As happens in these cases, speculations and theories about the plot and also about the presence of some characters, including those who left the scene in an apparently definitive way, flock.

This is the case of one of the most beloved characters of the series, Nairobi, which we saw die in the sixth episode of the fourth season. Many are hoping to see the thief played by Alba Flores, a bit like it already happened with Berlin (Pedro Alonso), which continues to appear in some flashback.

An encouraging clue to this effect is provided by the site IMDb.com. The famous database reports, in fact, among the credits of Alba Flores, also the first episode of season 5 of The House of Paper. In the absence of official communications, this is sufficient to assume likely at least one scene with Nairobi during the premiere of the Spanish series Netflix, and to hope it’s not his only appearance in the show’s final season.

Moreover, Alba Flores herself said some time ago possibilist: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there was talk of a return” he had stated in an interview. “The Paper House did it with different characters, like Oslo who reappeared last season. So it wouldn’t be so strange.”

If you haven’t done so yet, in the meantime, you can take a look at the new photo of Ursula Corbero, who may have unveiled a spoiler on the fifth season of The House of Paper.