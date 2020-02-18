What if Akira's manga predicted Coronavirus?

Share it:

Despite the attention paid by the European Union to the Coronavirus case, the disease is slowly arriving on the Old Continent. While trying to find a cure for the virus, meanwhile, some brave fans have begun to speculate on bizarre but intriguing theories about a scene from that masterpiece of Akira.

Katsuhiro Otomo's manga is one of the cornerstones of the industry, a work that made school for the sci-fi genre. Recently, sensei's work has been the focus of a curious analysis of an alleged one connection between Coronavirus and Akira.

It all started several months ago, following a post published by Kouta Hirano, the author of Hellsing, who shared with his fans a protest scene that reminded of a famous Otomo manga table in which a man used a road sign as a shield. However, a curious comment from a fan, a certain, has recently taken over from the scene in question PC works kid, who noted that in the writing present in the aforementioned scene there is a reference to an epidemic that follows:

"The World Health Organization response to the infectious disease epidemic has been criticized."

In this regard, it is necessary to remember how Akira's manga is set between 2019 and 2020, which has prompted fans to consider Otomo's work as a sort of Coronavirus prophecy. And you, instead, what do you think of this particular quote? Is it a Nostradamus or a bizarre coincidence?