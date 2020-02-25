What has been the main challenge in the filming of 'Outlander 5'?

Share it:

Scotland used to be the territory par excellence to roll 'Outlander'. However, since season four we have seen how our favorite protagonists decided to embark on a new adventure across the Atlantic Ocean. Now, with the newly released fifth we confirm that Claire, Jamie and company have no intention of moving from that budding America. Given the new landscape, the team had to look for new locations without leaving Scotland. Has it been easier to recreate these new scenarios?

For the filming they have asked the executive producer of the series, Maril Davis, in an interview granted by Starz. "I will say that most of us had a great time at South Africa"The producer has started explaining." But I think North Carolina It has been really the most difficult. While in the past, when we were in Scotland, if one location fell at the last minute, it was easier to find another. Now that we are in the colonies and you no longer have all those stone buildings, if something happens to the location, if the Art department is collapsed and we cannot finish a set in time, it is very difficult to find something else. "

"Although sometimes the weather is the same and certainly the foliage and other things are similar, there are clear differences But I think our Art Department and, in general, our entire team has done an amazing job of recreating that. Obviously we will have some people from North Carolina who may say: 'This is not how it looks where I live', but really our Department and everyone has done a pretty spectacular job, "the producer concluded.