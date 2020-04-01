What has become of the actress Nora Salinas

Share it:

A renowned actress who has caused all kinds of sensations in the world of soap operas without a doubt is Nora Salinas, who has become quite an icon with her interpretations on the small screen, but many wonder what the famous one currently does.

His last project was in Por amar si ley, where he played Raquel Campos, from there we have not seen anything of the famous that was made known in projects such as Carita de Ángel, and Rosalinda among others.

Nora is currently entertained in other projects, the one she likes the most is her own life, because we see her very happy on social networks where she is seen enjoying her family in the comfort of her home, although her fans ask her to return soon.

As if that were not enough a few weeks ago Nora changed her hair look completely, proof of this was a video that was uploaded to social networks and where the coronavirus (Covid-19) spoke about the subject of the moment.

"Hello and well I want to greet you with my new look and tell you that we are not so scared by the coronavirus, do not panic, we are not watching the news all the time to get stressed and panic, that is what I do not want"Nora said in a video.

