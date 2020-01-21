What happens when the "pesto" turns into a tender anime girl?

Share it:

The magical world of waifu is a culture in its own right from the panorama of animation, linked to the indisputable thirst for love of fans around the world. Yet sometimes genius is not afraid to go beyond reality, even at the cost of transforming an apparent simple ingredient into the cutest of anime girls.

To give you an idea of ​​how much the waifu culture is so deeply rooted in the collective world imagination, special sites have been created to help you create your perfect anime girl. Between the disturbing and the sentimental, however, there is creativity, especially when the genius of artists is involved who know more than the devil.

In recent months, in fact, you have happened to wander the net and come across the mythical Earth-chan, or rather our Planet with a comic appearance as it tries to sensitize its inhabitants from suffering from pollution. Sometimes, transforming a personality into an anime character has opened the door to hilarious propaganda, just as happened some time ago with the two-dimensional caricature of Giorgia Meloni.

In this regard, the latest stroke of genius is signed Fidalma Conte, a talented local artist who has transformed, for the love of pesto, the typical seasoning into an anime girl, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. In just two hours, the graphic representation began to turn on the net with over 180 shares, thanks to an extraordinary sympathy that surprised the community.

And you, instead, what do you think of Pesto-chan, do you find it cute?