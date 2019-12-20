What happens if you steal or lose a tenth of the Christmas lottery 2019?

Share it:

You already have your Tenth for the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019 which is celebrated on December 22. Of course, nobody is exempt from being robbed or losing something. So it is interesting to know what you should do if you are robbed you lose a tenth of the Christmas lottery.

One of the main recommendations of State Lotteries and Betting is that of make a picture from the tenth after buying it, from the front and back.

If at any given time you lose it or steal it, the first thing is to remain calm and wait for the draw to be held. If you check that the number corresponds to a prize of at least 2,500 euros, you have to report the theft. To do this you must go to the Civil Guard, the National Police or the Guard Court.

The purpose of the complaint is that the person who stole your tenth cannot collect the prize. In this case, the prize money has to be more than 5,000 euros and there is a court order that prevents collection.

Even so, as long as the prize is at least 2,500 euros, the person who is going to collect the money has to present their ID. Is a mandatory procedure required by the law against money laundering.

There have also been cases in which a tenth prize It is broken by carelessness of its owner. According to State Lotteries and Betting, in this case the tenth must be taken to a Lottery Administration. This will be responsible for sending it to the agency for review and determine if it is possible or not to collect the prize.

The best advice we can give you is to be very careful with your tenth of christmas To avoid any kind of problem.