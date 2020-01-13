What happens between Prince William and Prince Harry? Their relationship does not end in the end, the latest news

Share it:

The diplomatic and family crisis that created the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the announcement of the demerger from the Royal Family is the news on everyone's lips these days. Over the weekend on the British tabloids, he filmed a story according to which the prince William of Cambridge would confide in his friends and be ready to drop his brother Harry, because it can no longer be his shoulder given the latest events (via Sunday Times).

The sentences were not only not confirmed by those directly concerned but on the contrary, were strongly denied with a Press release joint that still gives you hope for the relationship between William and Harry of England: the two brothers, on the other hand, spent the hardest moments together after the death of lady Diana and also the happy ones in their lives and we don't want to believe that they can blow everything up.

The Press release joint of Harry and William he also says that the two brothers are very busy for the correct information on the Mental Health and that throwing fake news about their relationship around is wrong and offensive, as well as inconsistent with their commitment to mental well-being. But it is useless to deny that the attention of the world today is turned to relationship between William and Harry and the fracture that seems to have been born between them for a few years, something that can happen even in the most united families. After months of estrangement, in fact, to do the expenses most of all of this situation was the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry. But what's really going on?

Prince William and Prince Harry report, news about the royal brothers

One of the last times you saw the Fab Four together, in November 2019. WPA PoolGetty Images

Monday 13 January 2020 a Sandringham there is a showdown, because for the first time Harry, Prince Charles, the Prince William coordinated by Queen Elizabeth in person they will discuss Sussex's requests in person. They will make it Harry and Meghan to tick it off, to get everything they want to get away from London, to become financially independent and be happy? Only time will tell: what is certain is that in our opinion the Windsor brothers suffer most from this situation, very united until the Royal Wedding of Harry with Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Windsor brothers were inseparable until 2018, when the lifestyle choices and the distinct role they play in the Royal Family drove them away. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Giving up an important part of your life like a brother or sister hurts, right? But it hurts even more not to admit that the roads, personal choices and maybe even the character have taken you on different paths. Many happen to get to this point – maybe even you – and often the relationships with the person who seemed the most important in life have been rebuilt after some time, with the awareness that the blood bond can not always be a guarantee of unconditional affection.

In the case of principles Windsor, who fought with drawn sword to remain united after the tragedy of the disappearance of the mother, one sentence was enough (that of William to Harry when he announced his marriage to Meghan Markle: seems to have told him to "Go easy"), a time when the support failed to create the crack which then became a fracture. The words that came out in the world media didn't really come out of the mouth Duke of Cambridge (who has always chosen discretion rather than public chatter about his private life) and makes you understand that the media attention on the British Royal Family is often the cause of quarrels and emphasizes even more the small misunderstandings that can be created within a family.

Maybe getting away a bit will be the turning point for them, as perhaps it was for you when you and your brother (or sister) realized that being close did not work for you. What if that is the key to a longer lasting family relationship? The Prince Harry he wants to put the ocean in the midst of him and his family but even if his solution is drastic, perhaps he will help him and William go back in time, when they were an invincible squad, the most envied brothers on the planet. We cross our fingers!

