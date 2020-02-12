What happened to Thomas Gravesen: from the 'gravesinha' to marrying a movie actress

Share it:

Famous for their crazy faces that he put on every time he stepped on the grass, Thomas Gravesen was one of the toughest midfielders who played alongside the Galactians of Real Madrid.

He unwittingly created one of the strangest dribbles in football, the 'gravesinha'. It is one of the sharper knee movements They remember. The 'Crazy dog', as they called him, he was able to endanger his own physique during a match.

Gravesen debuted as a footballer in 1995 on the Danish team Velje. Here I already pointed out ways to spend jokes in training, such as pose the penis in the face of his companions.

Gravesen showing his penis in a Danish Vejle training

/ Twitter

His forcefulness in the field led him to go through the Hamburg and land in the Premier League with Everton.

In the English team they said he was a player 'box to box'(ran from area to area), an SUV. Here he began to be observed by Real Madrid. Arrigo Sacchi, former sports director of the white club, noticed him and brought him to Spain. He had to replace Makelele's position. It was 2005 and it cost about three and a half million euros. He was not used to being a defensive midfielder and thanks to his hardness he earned the nickname of 'Shrek'.

Soon the injuries came, because his "naturist" way of life prevented him from taking medication. In the end, his time at Real Madrid was with more pain than glory.

We cannot forget his already famous fight he had with Robinho in the 2006-2007 season. The coach, then Fabio Capello, sentenced him and that summer he was transferred to the Celtic in Glasgow where he only lasted a year, to collect in the Everton again. Here was also a single year.

He fell into unemployment and in 2009, after not finding equipment, he decided to retire.

Your business

He not only dedicated himself to playing football. Also tax sold car parts. He said it helped him maintain "an orderly schedule and discipline." In addition, this combined him with card games, his great passion.

Goodbye football

He was only 32 when he decided to hang up his boots. He devoted himself to economic affairs. Started to invest in stock market and obtained numerous benefits. This led him to change his place of residence. Your next destination would be Las Vegas, specifically in one mansion valued at 6 million euros, with neighbors like Steffi Graf, Nicolas Cage or Andre Agassi.

The Danish earned such a fortune playing cards that he became everything A mass idol in poker. He made more than 80 million pounds in one night. Although also took some stick that another to lose about 50 million also in a single day.

His life in movie

Gravesen was so shy that he dared not ask for his first girlfriend's phone number. This is how Christopher Sweeney tells it in a book he wrote entitled 'Mad dog Gravesen'(Crazy dog ​​Gravesen). Instead, after his stay in Miami, fell in love with the famous movie actress Kira Eggers, one of the 100 sexiest women in the world, according to FHM magazine.

Eggers came to fame as an actress, model, appearing in videocplis with Enrique Iglesias and participating in the Danish 'Big Brother'. And also, he ended up dedicating himself to movie as the protagonist of the film: 'The erotic fantasies of Kira '.

Kira Eggers

/ Twitter

Today, the Danish shares his heart with the Czech model Kamila Persse, with whom you have a stable relationship. On more than one occasion the couple has been seen walking or having drinks at a place in the glamorous American city.