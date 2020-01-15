What happened to the world of Attack on Titan after Eren's plan?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of The Attack of the Giants is very similar to ours, indeed almost identical in geographic configuration if not for some detail. But it is likely that it will change from as we know it because of Eren's new power, willing to do anything to save his homeland. The chapter 125 of Attack on Titan show side effects.

There march of the giants it began after Eren's speech in the minds of all the Eldians. Now that he has forced Ymir to follow his will, the world must face the possibility of a complete genocide for the arrival of these creatures at least fifty meters high. The first effects were seen in Shiganshina, with the collapse of the walls that wounded and killed those who were nearby.

There were also other effects in the districts of the other walls, and a example comes from Stohess. The march of these giants caused the death of many innocent people, with the collapse of several homes. Especially those close to the walls have been victims of this tremendous power. This also had the damage of creating several disagreements among the population, with those who think it was a sacrifice aimed at saving the Eldian empire and those who mourn the loved ones involved without reason in the war.

Another of the effects was that of the dissolution of the power of the human giants, therefore the destruction of Reiner's armor but also that of the crystallization of Annie Leonarth, now back among the living in the world of The Attack of the Giants.