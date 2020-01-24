What happened to the soap opera actor Guillermo Capetillo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most popular actors of the small screen due to his gallantry without a doubt was the first actor Guillermo Capetillo who we saw in successful soap operas such as Los rico also cry, Wild Rose and Colorina among others.

But many wonder that it was the story that disappeared from the show since a few years ago, since the last project we saw was in the Unforgivable in 2015 where he played Father Juan.

The last thing that is known about the actor is that he preferred to leave his acting career to devote himself to the sale of real estate, because it seems that this is really his vocation and he told that facet of his life for the program Sale el sol.

"I invested from the beginning in a property in a heritage by chance if it was my father's at that time and at the moment that it is correct is that I decide, he in buying a ranch he offers me a part we agree on what is the part and since then I invest in that part because the best years of life… "said Guillermo.

Meanwhile his fans continue to remember him with much affection because they hope to see him again on television.

"It would be perfect for him to return to the performance in the series that will make" Los Ricos also cry ", he could now play the role of Don Alberto who originally did the actor Augusto Benedico, was one of the comments about the return of the histrion.

It is worth mentioning that his brother Eduardo Capetillo is also removed from the middle of the show because he is in the care of his children.