What happened to the life of Agapito Melo Aguirre de Cero in conduct

March 2, 2020
Edie Perez
One of the most beloved characters on the small screen was Agapito Melo Aguirre, who was on the Zero in Conduct program and was played by Miguel Hernández.

Mike, as his friends and colleagues tell him of affection, have several years in the world of entertainment where we have seen success in several programs, but it was in Zero in conduct that he achieved great fame.

Currently he continues to dabble in the world of entertainment where we have seen him very active on YouTube promoting his show which he has taken throughout the Republic with great success and where his character is still remembered with great affection.

"Always with his little costume of the school martyrs of Almoloya," "the great Mike Hernandez," "I love Mike Hernandez, he has some very fleshy piernks," they wrote to Mike on social media.

It is worth mentioning that several characters from the Little School produced by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo moved away from the medium, while others remain in force with their characters.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

