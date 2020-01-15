What happened to the enemy of Jenni Rivera Graciela Beltrán

Share it:

One of the most controversial battles in the grupero world was undoubtedly between Jenni Rivera and Graciela Beltrán, as both women disputed the crown of the best band singer for what they had some confrontations.

And it is that Graciela began in the label of the father of the band's diva, so according to the first woman Jenni wanted to be like her, because she felt rejected and forgotten by her same father, it was from that moment that she gave the fight between both women who were in the eye of the hurricane on more than one occasion.

But many wonder what happened to Beltrán because since Rivera's death he has not had more battles with other celebrities in the middle.

Graciela is currently working in the United States where she offers concerts or is invited to various ceremonies in the group, also is very active in social networks where her fans continue to support her at all times to reach the top.

"God bless you you are a great gracielita marshal of honor you always shining", "Hello Graciela, how beautiful you are greetings from Mesa", "That's great! And when your new video of the simple WISH comes," they write to Graciela.

It is worth mentioning that Graciela and Jenni positioned several successes on radio and television but it was Lupillo Rivera's sister who stayed on the moon's horns and even after her death, so her children still keep her legacy in force. It is Chiquis Rivera who follows in the footsteps of his famous mother with great honor.