What happened to the actors in My Beautiful Genius or I Dream of Jeannie?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What happened to the actors in My Beautiful Genius? That endearing series also known as Dream with Jeanni that aired in 1965 and 1970 and that more than one grown up in the 90s remembers.

55 years after the premiere of this program, this is what has happened with the main actors who gave life to the characters of My beautiful genius.

Barbara Eden (Jeannie)

Barbara Jean Morehead, better known as Barbara Eden, is the actress who gave birth to the beautiful genius Jeannie, a role that brought her to international fame.

Photo: Special



After the undisputed success achieved with the program, Eden has forged a career of more than 50 years with different roles in film, theater and television.

Currently the actress is 84 years old. In 2011 she published the book "Jeannie out of the bottle", where she recounts her personal life and her admirable career outside the role that led her to stardom.

Photo: Special



Larry Hagman (Captain Anthony Nelson)

Larry Hagman, the actor who played Captain Anthoy Nelson, starring alongside Barbara Edden in the beloved series, sadly died in November 2013 at 81 years of age.

However, he had a prolific career in film and television beyond My Beautiful Genius. After finishing the program, he participated in some series and movies in the 1970s.

Photo: Special



For these years he gave life to J.R. Ewing, the main character in Dallas, one of the most successful series in television history.

After the end of Dallas, Hagman suffered liver cirrhosis from his excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, so in 1995 he underwent a liver transplant.

In his later years, he continued to work in notable roles as Burt's character on the Nip / Tuck series, broadcast on FOX, and his return to Dallas in a modernized follow-up alongside several of the original series' actors.

Larry Hagman with Bábara Eden many years after My beautiful genius. Photo: Special



He died on November 23, 2012 at the age of 81, a victim of cancer.

Bill Daily (Major Roger Healy)

William Edward Daily Jr., better known as Bill Daily, was the one who gave life to Major Roger Healy's character in My Beautiful Genius.

Unfortunately, Daily passed away on September 4, 2018 at the age of 91, but before that he managed to forge a remarkable career in various programs beyond the one that fueled his career.

Photo: Special



He participated in other successful television series such as Hechizada and ALF, where he played Larry, the family psychologist.

In 1985 he returned to give life to the character of Roger Healy in the edition of My beautiful genius: 15 years later.

Bill Daily died on September 4, 2018 at the age of 91. Photo: Special



For the latest news about coronavirus, sign up clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.