What happened to Sergio Sendel's soap opera villain

February 10, 2020
Edie Perez
One of the most popular villains on the small screen was Sergio Sendel, who mostly performs these types of roles because of his penetrating gaze and high-pitched voice, with which he hooks anyone, but where is also the television's heartthrob? .

The last project in which he was seen was in Juntos the heart is never wrong, in 2019, where he shared credits with Laura Flores, but his fans want to know what new project he is in, since it is an icon in Televisa.

Sergio is currently away from the world of soap operas and has dedicated himself to his family because he boasts them on social networks and although none is related to the world of entertainment, Internet users remember his famous father for the roles of antagonist.

"Mr. Sendel, since I knew about you it has been my platonic love, I love your voice", "The most churro of all, those eyes, that bearing. From Peru", "My favorite actor God bless you extraordinary beautiful actor" , they write to the actor.

To make matters worse Sergio has been questioned in recent years for his temper but he has defended himself in the best way.

In this race you have to be a little cold for certain things, but for other things, and very passionate to face others, Sergio said in an interview.

