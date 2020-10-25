what happened to Season 6? When it might come out

For weeks we have continued to invite fans to wait patiently for Vikings’ imminent return with the second half of season six. Still, nothing has moved yet, and we don’t have an official release date yet. The question therefore seems legitimate: when will we finally be able to attend the final episodes of Vikings?

The last time we heard about the show was when a teaser of the second part of the sixth season of Vikings was shown at the virutal comic-con in San Diego. On that occasion, we discovered, much to our relief, that Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) survived.

The mids-season finale, in fact, had left us with Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) who, join forces with the prince Oleg, had stabbed his brother Bjorn, making us fear the worst for his fate. If then, at least for the moment, Bjorn should still be alive, what left us most dissatisfied with the teaser is that the release date for the new episodes has not been announced.

If we review the original plans of the American broadcaster History, holder of the rights to the series, the plan was to release theeleventh episode of the sixth season of Vikings between November and December of 2020. But is that still the case? November is upon us, and without an official communication yet, it seems increasingly difficult to be able to attend the episode that will open the season 6B of Vikings within the next month. It’s possible that the show’s post-production could have been slowed down by the global pandemic of covid-19, but even these are just guesses.

However, it is good to remember that, unless otherwise indicated, we must still hold the idea of History to release the episode that will be number 80 of the entire series, by end of 2020. We’ll see, but just in case, we expect a more complete trailer and an announcement from the broadcaster in the near future. While waiting to find out more, here you can find our balance on the first part of Vikings season 6.

And you? When do you think the second part of the sixth season could come out Vikings? Let us know in the comments space!