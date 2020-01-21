What happened to Roy Makaay, the magical scorer of the 'Eurodepor'

Share it:

They consider it as one of the best strikers he has played in La Liga. Protagonist in the successes of Deportivo and Tenerife, he left his mark in Spain thanks to his goals.

His full name is Rudolphus Antonius Makaay, Dutch, is currently 45 years old and debuted with 18 in the Vitesse from his native country. Only four years later he arrived at Tenerife. There he spent two seasons reaching up to 21 goals. This did not prevent the descent of the chicharrero team to Segunda. He found his new house in La Coruña, the Deportivo welcomed him.

In his debut he marked a hat-trick. It was 1999, he was 24 years old and cleared all doubts about his signing. I didn't know I was going to start a legendary season of the blue and white.

To remind you is to imagine the Dutch on the pitch with Djalminha, Mauro Silva, Diego Tristán or Donato. With them he arrived The League in 2000. Precisely a goal from Makaay sentenced the title against Espanyol and put all of Galicia on its feet. In addition, three more titles arrived, a Copa del Rey and two Super Cups of Spain.

Individually, he won the Trophy Pichichi Y the Golden Boot in 2003. He scored 29 goals in the League and 9 in the Champions League.

Almost three years ago, ‘Maldini Fever’He made a report in which they reviewed his career. However, one of the aspects that most caught the attention in social networks, was its tremendous physical change.

In a match against Bayern Munich, the Dutchman scored three goals and stunned the Bavarians. This match was a before and after, because it was about the first victory of a Spanish team against Bayern in Germany. Real Madrid was the second to get it in 2014.

Bayern paid almost 20 million euros

After four years with Deportivo, he landed in Germany. There he got two Bundesligas, two Cups and a League Cup. He was the main protagonist in a Champions League match against Real Madrid, marking The fastest goal in history in the competition.

Four seasons passed and he played another three in the Feyernoord Dutch, before retiring as a footballer, where he won the Dutch Cup. With 35 years, in 2010, he ended his career. He said goodbye in a big way, with a hat-trick in the last match he played against SC Heerenveen.

International with Holland

Selected with the tulips, he managed to gain a foothold with players such as Van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Hasselbaink or Kluivert. He played 43 games, scored six goals and played two Euro Cups (2000 and 2004) and an Olympic Games (2008).

Still linked to football

Currently, the former soccer player is in Feyenoord coaching staff, who plays in the Eredivisie league. Before he had trained the lower categories. His job is to advise the strikers, offer them their wisdom, and this has made him gain a few kilos, moving away from that image of a “noodle” soccer player that ran like the wind.

We do not know if one day he will return to Spain, but the former soccer player always takes the opportunity to talk about his time in our country: “I will never forget the magnificent four years that I have spent in Deportivo ”, He has confessed on more than one occasion.