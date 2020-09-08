What happened to Ninja? Tyler stopped streaming, is he working in Hollywood?

Share it:

Where did Tyler “Ninja” Blevins go? The most famous streamer in the world has not shown any signs of life for 24 days, this is the date of his last appearance, but now the traces of Ninja have been lost (again).

As known, after closing Mixer, Ninja struggled to resume regularly with streams, unlike, for example, Shroud’s colleague who returned to Twitch permanently. Ninja initially returned to YouTube and then back to Twitch for a live with Dr. Lupo in early August, Tyler hasn’t broadcast on any platform since.

The only activities are related to his YouTube channel where with random timing he uploads videos dedicated to the new releases, but no live shows have been broadcast in the last 24 days. So what happened to Ninja? According to EssentiallySports, Tyler would now be busy in Hollywood, although it’s not clear what he’s actually working on.

That Tyler Blevins has decided to put aside (or abandon?) The world of gaming to devote himself to the world of cinema? The hypothesis is not to be discarded whereas Ninja has signed a contract with a talent agency to find parts in films and television productions.