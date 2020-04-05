Entertainment

What happened to Midoriya in the final of the fourth season of MHA?

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The many reactions from fans to the latest episode of My Hero Academia they showed how Studio Bones was able to create spectacular animations, especially regarding the final showdown. However, the cliffhanger in the closing lines raised a question for all viewers: "What's going on in Midoriya?".

Readers of the manga know perfectly well what is happening to the young and promising Deku, who is getting stronger and stronger thanks to the Quirk inherited from the great All Might. The episode ends with a dream made by the protagonist. Midoriya imagines the origins of One For All, seeing the first owner of that power being attacked by All For One.

Suddenly while witnessing this terrible scene, Midoriya is flanked by all Quirk owners. Deku wakes up and his hands are seen to release energy, which has left fans of the anime particularly surprised.

READ:  The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

In the manga it has been explained what is going on in Midoriya. By learning more and more about One For All, the link between Deku and its predecessors becomes more solid, so much that the protagonist obtained the powers that once belonged to these Heroes.

The first, new, Quirk shown is the Blackwhip, originally owned by Daigoro Banjo, able to create strands of energy to grab or tie objects, and maybe even some enemies. We also recall that the fifth season of My Hero Academia has been officially announced.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.