What happened to Midoriya in the final of the fourth season of MHA?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The many reactions from fans to the latest episode of My Hero Academia they showed how Studio Bones was able to create spectacular animations, especially regarding the final showdown. However, the cliffhanger in the closing lines raised a question for all viewers: "What's going on in Midoriya?".

Readers of the manga know perfectly well what is happening to the young and promising Deku, who is getting stronger and stronger thanks to the Quirk inherited from the great All Might. The episode ends with a dream made by the protagonist. Midoriya imagines the origins of One For All, seeing the first owner of that power being attacked by All For One.

Suddenly while witnessing this terrible scene, Midoriya is flanked by all Quirk owners. Deku wakes up and his hands are seen to release energy, which has left fans of the anime particularly surprised.

In the manga it has been explained what is going on in Midoriya. By learning more and more about One For All, the link between Deku and its predecessors becomes more solid, so much that the protagonist obtained the powers that once belonged to these Heroes.

The first, new, Quirk shown is the Blackwhip, originally owned by Daigoro Banjo, able to create strands of energy to grab or tie objects, and maybe even some enemies. We also recall that the fifth season of My Hero Academia has been officially announced.