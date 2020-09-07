What happened to Martian Manhunter after the series ended? Let’s find out

Share it:

After the Smallville actors’ charity chat, it’s back to talk about the hit series with protagonista Tom Welling, in particular we find out how the story of Martian Manhunter continued after the conclusion of the show.

The character played by Phil Morris made his first appearance during the sixth season of the play focusing on the early life of Clark Kent. In the various episodes he became an important ally of the protagonist, until his exit from the scene, in the finale of the ninth season. Thanks to the comics dedicated to Smallville we then discover that J’onzz has remained on Earth, continuing his career as member of the Justice League.

In particular, thanks to his efforts, the superhero group managed to establish an outpost on the Moon. He also fought alongside Batman during an invasion of White Martians, beings who attacked Gotham City. The two then manage to stop their opponents and Martian Manhunter will again be ally of Superman during the latter’s fight against the Monitors. Phil Morris’ character was one of the Clark Kent’s most prominent aides, protecting him numerous times over the course of the show’s episodes. We conclude the news by reporting Michael Rosenbaum’s proposal for a spin-off on Smallville.