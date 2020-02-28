What happened to Marian Lorette, former participant of La Voz Kids?

Share it:

Marian Lorette de León was one of the favorite participants to win the Voice Kids Mexico, however, a major accident in a mechanical game during a celebration at her school in her native Saltillo, Coahuila, caused the child to be hospitalized in intensive care . Subsequently he had to leave the competition for health reasons.

Through her official Instagram account, Marian Lorette has shared with all her followers the evolution she has had since she suffered that accident. In a couple of recent posts he published messages full of hope, "The Light is in you, the darkness can cover it, but you can never turn it off, Never, Never stop believing in yourself, you will always be a very special and bright being."

In another post on his Instagram feed where the beautiful girl has the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, he said:

Sometimes we have small accidents that God sends us to have a life lesson and that is learning.

"I have learned that no matter what happens, we have to keep fighting and live very happy, never give up," said the former La Voz Kids participant.

Marian Lorette will not take her finger off the line and will continue fighting for her dream: to be a great singer!

Last December he released his version of the song "I looked for it" by Ana Barbara.







