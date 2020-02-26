What happened to María Raquenel, who was involved in the Trevi-Andrade clan

Share it:

Singer María Raquenel Portillo, artistically known as Mary Boquitas, was married to producer Sergio Andrade and involved in the scandal of the so-called Trevi-Andrade clan that twenty years ago shook Mexico.

According to information that was disseminated in different media, Mary Boquitas was arrested on January 13, 2000 and sent to prison along with Gloria Trevi, being accused of corruption of minors, kidnapping and abuse of the young Karina Yapor.

Mary Boquitas, like Trevi, were imprisoned and, in the absence of evidence, were released. After leaving prison, both took different paths. Gloria resumed her career and gradually regained her place as a singer, until she won again.

Mary Boquitas, who was chorista and friend of Gloria Trevi, despite having recorded two albums after regaining her freedom, failed to position herself with them in the public's taste. As an actress, she received in 2004 an opportunity to work in the adventurous musical work.

Then he intervened as an actress in some soap operas, including A Lucky Family, production by Juan Osorio and later in Santa Diabla.

In statements made to the media just a few months ago, Mary revealed that she is preparing a television series in which she will tell her truth about what she experienced when relating to Sergio Andrade.

Mary Boquitas became Andrade's wife when she was 15 years old, and in interviews granted to programs such as El Gordo and La Flaca, she commented that she lived a real hell at her side.









In the same series, the beautiful artist says she will also tell in detail what she knows happened to Ana Dalai, the allegedly deceased daughter of Gloria Trevi and that she conceived with Sergio Andrade.

Mary Boquitas debuted in 1984 with the group Boquitas Pintadas, to which Gloria Trevi, Pilar Romero, Mónica Murr and Claudia Rosas belonged, but the group did not work and disintegrated the following year.









María Raquenel (Mary Boquitas) says she married in love with Andrade and left her family for him, sacrificed her life and never imagined the horrible things she would live next to a man who turned out to be a monster.








