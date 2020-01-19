What happened to Lorenzo Lamas?

Share it:

Yes, when reading the name of Lorenzo Lamas have you immediately thought of “the king of the beds”Means that you are already older than a forest. After becoming popular in that soap opera about vineyards, betrayals and messes of skirts, the good one of Lamas has not stopped appearing in all kinds of titles without too much fortune but, we are going slowly.

Lorenzo Lamas was born in Santa Monica, California; on January 20, 1958. Son of the Argentine actor Fernando Lamas and the North American actress Arlene dahl, soon became interested in continuing in the family business and entered the Tony Barr´s Film Actors Workshop.

After a couple of fleeting roles in two chapters of the forgotten one ‘Switch’, Lamas achieved the role of Tom Chisun in 'Grease’(Randal Kleiser, 1978) and, although his character fails to conquer Sandy, it does win the favor of several CBS executives who, after trying it on ‘California Fever’, They decide to give it a leading role in their next big project.

‘Falcon Crest’Opens in December 1981 and, for nine years, keeps an audience eager to know what would happen to vineyards that always belonged to Angela Channing. Lamas plays the dearest Lance Cumson and, during the years of success of the series, it tries to begin a race in the cinema that demonstrates elusive from the first moment.

In addition to his three appearances in ‘Holidays at sea’, And the Razzie got for his work on‘Body rock'(Marcelo Epstein, 1984), what really defines the actor's career is the Spanish campaign of Reig Martí which becomes, forever, in “Lorenzo Lamas, the king of the beds"

228 chapters of ‘Falcon Crest’Later, the actor does not finish finding his place and, in two years, appears in six titles that are forgotten as they roll.

Luckily (at least for him), in 1992 a new television hit arrives and, wearing mane, he got on a motorcycle in ‘Renegade’.

The invention lasted five seasons but, as all good things come to an end, in 1997 he was once again lost in the maremagno of movies that ended up in offer boxes.

By then, he already had three children and had gone through three truculent divorces. After bad experiences with Victoria Hilbert, Michele Smith Y Kathleen Kinmont, decided that it was best to remarry and did it with the Playboy girl Shauna sand. Just had three daughters, but his idyll was broken in 2002 when Shauna had an affair with one of the sons that Lamas had contributed from his previous relationships.

He endured almost a decade without marrying, time in which he established himself as an actor of the heartless producer The Asylum in titles like ‘Megatiburon against giant octopus’(Jack Perez, 2009), participated in the program‘Dancing 2010’And starred in his own reality, an attempt to‘The Kardashian’Called‘Leave It to Lamas’That only lasted four episodes.

In 2011 he married for the fifth time, this time with Shawna craig. In a culebronque turn of events, Shawna served as a surrogate belly for one of Lamas' daughters, thus giving birth to her own grandson. Unfortunately, the couple went through a complicated bump in 2016 and, although they tried to fix it in 2017, it does not seem that the thing can come to fruition.

With all these fights, and after receiving the occasional applause when leaving in ‘Sharknado 3’And make friends with the future President with a participation in‘The Apprentice’, Lamas turned his life around by dusting off the helicopter pilot license that was taken out in the 90s and started working at HeliNY, a New York tourist flight company where it is, of course, the most requested guide.