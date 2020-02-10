TV Shows

What happened to Lorena de la Garza, the famous Nacasia

February 10, 2020
Edie Perez
One of the most popular comedians in Mexico without a doubt is the beautiful Lorena de la Garza, but for a couple of years she has been away from the small screen, because as everyone knows her latest projects was when she embodied the famous Nacasia, in Rush hour.

Lorena is currently part of the play Lies the musical, where she is doing great and is that one of the facets that few knew of women is that she is an excellent singer because it shows in the staging.

As if that were not enough, a play was not enough for Lorena and it was also integrated into the monologues of the vagina, where it shows that it has several facets that few knew.

Meanwhile, in his spare time he enjoys being comfortable in a pool or simply being with his best friends whom he boasts in social networks at all times because something that he values ​​a lot is friendship.

It is worth mentioning that Lorena is again a friend of Consuelo Duval from whom she had distanced herself for a while, but she broke the silence because apparently both smoked the peace pipe.

"We always love each other and said that when there is such a close relationship with someone for so long and so continuous you end up becoming like your family are your brothers and just as you fight with your brothers in the house, you also fight with your brothers from the theater of television… "Lorena said in an interview.

