What happened to … Linda Fiorentino?

Linda Fiorentino turns 62 today. The actress who fell in love in the 80s with movies like 'Vision Quest' (Harold Becker, 1985) and the temperature rose with their roles in films like 'Jo, what a night!' (Martin Scorsese, 1985) or 'The Last Seduction' (John Dahl, 1995) lives completely oblivious to public life, and is withdrawn from the world of interpretation. The little we know about her is that last year she sold her country house is Westport for $ 1.1 million (double what she paid for it in 1997) and that she currently collaborates in various charity programs for people of the senior citizens and in research on various topics that interest him, from discrimination against Italian Americans in the USA to diabetes. His last appearance in a movie was in 2009 (in 'Once More with Feeling', by Jeff Lipsky, unpublished in Spain), and since then the information circulating on the Internet about it is inaccurate and often pure speculation. In fact, its official website, despite keeping the link alive, lives installed in an eternal 'Back Soon', which only fuels that aura of mysterious femme fatale that deployed in films such as the aforementioned 'The Last Seduction 'or in' Jade ' (William Friedkin, nineteen ninety five).

Fiorentino's career was a cluster of unfortunate decisions and none on Hollywood's part. His best roles, those in which he demonstrated all his talent as an actress, were always in independent films. Many still do not understand how the Academy forgot about it in the Oscar nominations of 1995 for its role in 'The Last Seduction', but the fact that the film premiered earlier in the HBO that in theaters was clearly detrimental to a production that did receive the wide approval of the delivery of indie film awards, such as the Independent Film Awards, where Fiorentino won the award for Best Leading Actress, surpassing, among others, Jennifer Jason Leigh ('Mrs. Parker and the vicious circle') or Wu Chien-Lien ('Eat, drink, love'). His only role in a great blockbuster was in 1997, in 'Men in Black', where he shared a poster with Will Smith Y Tommy Lee Jones, and we could also see her in the cult film 'Dogma' (1999) by Kevin Smith. But Florentino has always been chased by the image of a troubled and difficult actress, which has probably determined his little success in the first division of American cinema.

Some decisions that, if different, would have changed the future of his career would also be reprehensible. He refused to work on 'Top Gun' because he refused to be the tomboy girl in the film, and he also didn't want the role he threw stardom at Sharon stone in 'Basic instinct'. Instead, she preferred to work in films devoid of interest and without any repercussion that condemned her to be the typical outsider actress whose career has never just taken off.

His current life is so unknown that there are even media that do not know if Fiorentino (whose real name is Clorinda) has turned 60 or 58 today, since his year of birth is unclear. From what could be seen on her website, we know that she is a great lover of photography (in fact she worked as a photographer before being an actress, although she graduated in Political Science at the University of Rosemont), she is linked to the Democratic Party and tries to move forward with his own documentaries, although he has not yet debuted as a director. The fact that he has more than five years totally disappeared has led to the aforementioned sale of his house in Westport arousing a special interest, unusual for a fact as usual as the sale of a property by a celebrity. And is that the seductive Bridget Gregory of 'The Last Seduction' seems to keep looking for us to become obsessed with her enigmatic (not) presence.