What happened to Linda Blair

"The black legends of 'The Exorcist' they are simple gossip ”. This was manifested Linda Blair (Missouri, 1959) four years ago at a press conference at the University of Malaga, where he received an award in homage to his career. His career? In reality, Blair is only honorable by Regan MacNeill, the girl possessed by Lucifer who brought Father Karras upside down in the mythical film directed by William Friedkin in 1973, for many the most terrifying film of all time. Everything that happened later in his life and in his artistic career is part of one of the darkest stories ever known to Hollywood.

It does not matter that nine people involved in the film died shortly before or after the premiere of the film, that a strange fire swept through one of the sets or that the two main performers of the film (Blair and Ellen Burstyn) victims of various fatalities will be injured during filming. The true poltergeist of 'The Exorcist' is related to the inexplicable sunset suffered by the young actress's career after her successful role in the film, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Blair was then 13 years old and a lifetime ahead, so few could imagine that this was going to be the only really remarkable job of his career. Regan MacNeill's dark shadow was so elongated that the rumor began in Hollywood that the girl (who was constantly asked if she was mentally stable) carried a kind of curse on her, and that hiring her was synonymous with fatality. The television and the series B absorbed without luck his wasted talent in productions of low stew as 'Born innocent' (Donald Wrye, 1974) or 'Sweet Kidnapping' (Lee Phillips, 1975). At that time, being just a teenager, she went to live with the Australian singer Rick Springfield In 1977 he re-embodied Regan in the forgettable sequel to 'The Exorcist' ('The heretic', of John Boorman) but not for these he managed to regain the confidence of an industry that had already defenestrated it, especially after its remarkable weight gain.

In 1977 she was arrested for possession and distribution of cocaine and amphetamines. She was sentenced to three years of work for the community and forced to enter a detoxification center for 9 months. He managed to overcome his addictions, but shortly after he entered a psychiatric hospital for depression. After recovering from his illness, he wanted to show the whole world that he had recovered his slender figure and began posing nude in different erotic publications such as Playboy. It seemed obvious that the cinema had already forgotten her forever, so she redirected her life to other paths. She became a vegan and published a book about the benefits of her diet, launched her own fashion line (Linda Blair's Wild West Collection) and founded the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation institution dedicated to the protection of animal rights.

In the last decades we have been able to see it appearing very reflux in 'Scream' (Wes Craven, 1996), poking his head on different TV movies and starring in an episode of the series 'Supernatural'. But that is a long time ago, and that is that Blair's card in IMDb slows down, especially since 2008, and we have been unable to enjoy it on any screen (large or small). Coinciding with the premiere in 450 US theaters of the full version of 'The Exorcist' in 2010, shortly before its launch on Blu-Ray, it was reclaimed again to promote the business. Then he declared: "Without a doubt, the movie changed my life". You don't have to swear, Linda.

