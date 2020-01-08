What happened to Hoy José Juan Ulloa's driver

Share it:

One of the most beloved and popular drivers in Mexico was the driver Juan José Ulloa, who was part of the program Today several years ago where he became known for his charismatic personality, in addition to his way of treating the public.

But many have wondered what was the presenter who was part of one of the most popular morning in Mexico which is commanded by the producer Magda Rodríguez, who has made important changes to have more ratings this 2020.

Currently the presenter is retired from the world of entertainment, since I prefer to focus on the best job of being a dad, and in his Instagram account he shares the best moments of his life although his fans ask him to come back and they want to Watch it on TV.

"You don't know how nice it was to see you yesterday in Hoy, I hope you come back to TV because you are a very talented boy"

It should be mentioned that the production of Hoy has always changed the drivers when a new producer enters, but those who have been in charge of the project for several years are Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza who have become the favorites of the public.

As if that were not enough a few days ago Mauricio Mancera and Yanet García left the broadcast who decided to look for new job offers in the world of entertainment, although they already have substitutes.