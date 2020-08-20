what happened to her after Star Wars Rebels?

Share it:

The first appearance of the padawan of Anakin Skywalkerit happened way back in The Clone Wars and has come a long way since then! From secondary character he became one of the most important and beloved of Star Wars, Let's retrace the steps that led Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian., several years and many fights later.

The last time we saw Ahsoka was right in the finale of The Clone Wars, which ended last May, but as you know her adventures resume, according to the Lucasian chronology, seven years later in Star Wars Rebels, another animated series in which we witness the birth of the Rebellion, but what happens next?

In Rebels we discover that Ahsoka, now known by the name of Fulcrum, is one of the fWavers of the Resistance and after meeting Anakin, now Darth Vader, he disappears for a few episodes only to return after the battle of Endor. In the last few bars of Rebels, let's see Ahsoka set out with Sabine Wren to go to unknown space in search of Ezra Bridger, who has long disappeared after jumping into hyperspace.

According to the official Star Wars timeline, The Mandalorian takes place about five years after the departure scene, which means that Ahsoka may still be looking for the Jedi Knight and it is possible that they meet The Child (aka baby Yoda) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the middle of their mission. Alternatively, it is possible that at the time of the difficult meeting Ahsoka has already separated from Sabine and in that case it remains to be ascertained whether the reason is the success or failure of Ezra's search.

All these hypotheses, if added to the concrete possibility that Sabine Wren appears in The Mandalorian, would make the theory more than plausible and would constitute a ingenious stratagem to weave the stories of such different characters. Another possibility that makes its way among fans is that Ahsoka and baby Yoda are connected in some way, but sadly we will have to wait until next October to find out the truth.