What happened to Graciela Mauri from the soap opera Mundo de Juguete

One of the most popular cheerleaders at the beginning of the year two thousand was Graciela Mauri, who in addition to conducting the children's program, Donalú's cube caused excitement among her fans for participating in the soap opera, Toy World, next to Ricardo Blume and Irma Lozano, where he achieved international fame.

But many wonder what happened to the pretty blonde who appeared for the last time in the soap opera Sueños y caramelos, in 2005 where she decided to stop her career to devote herself to other projects.

Graciela currently decided to leave acting to focus on photography and focus on her children because they were a priority for her so she decided that spending more time with them was the right thing, she also realized that photography was her best vocation for what she has years working on this.

I put my children in my house in a wonderful life that I love and now, starting to do new things by getting into the picture I love, said the actress in the program Sunrise.

As if that were not enough, fans continue to remember her with messages of all kinds because they wanted to see her on the 90's pop tour that ended last year, because as everyone knows she was also a pop singer, getting good acceptance.

"Graciela you were my idol as a child, and you still are, greetings from Puebla, Mexico," "Graciela Mauri, Toño Mauri's sister of strawberries with cream. I can't do more, a successful eighties," are some of the comments she sends.