What happened to Eugenia Cauduro who fought against overweight

One of the actresses with the most beautiful face of the soap operas is Eugenia Cauduro, whom we have seen in Teresa, my beloved girl, and The price of your love among other projects, but for some time we have not seen her with an important role.

Eugenia apparently has had little participation in the melodramas due to her overweight and has made it known in some interviews because for a couple of months the woman mentioned that she constantly struggles to recover her figure.

"If I was a size five, I got to make size fourteen and then I was riding a bicycle with my children and a skateboard and I was moving and towards and suddenly I started to stop moving, I could not run, I could not ride a bike, I got tired a lot, I was tired the pressure went up, I felt my eyes go out, I wanted to vomit from exhaustion "said Eugenia.

"It is very beautiful yet, intelligent, I still want to see you in tvnovelas", "Although Eugenia Cauduro weighed 150 kilos, the size, elegance and beauty nobody takes it away," they wrote to Eugenia.

As if that were not enough a month ago, the famous said that she already lost fifteen kilos and is very happy because she hopes to have several projects this year, since her career supports her.

I have had many more falls if I already have several kilos, more than fifteen kilos down and I am missing about ten or so I had a goal for December 20thCarduro said in an interview last year.