What happened to Daniela Spanic's sister, Gabriela?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the actresses who continues to leave her mark on the small screen is Gabriela Spanic, who does not stop working on different projects, but many wonder what has happened to her twin sister Daniela Spanic.

As you all know, both women were distanced for a while by different family conflicts, but a few years ago it seemed that the two celebrities reconciled and made it known to the press leaving all the fans happy, because they wanted to see them together.

But many wonder that it was Daniela who has been away from the searchlights for a long time, since the last time she had been admitted to the emergency department due to health problems, in addition to facing a divorce with her daughter Ademar Nahum's father.

"I had a very strong problem with a family and then I got even worse, so it gave me a kind of crisis that made me feel like I could not move, that I could not speak that I was vomiting and so they had to take me to the hospital, which is A problem that you can die because it can give you a heart attack... "Daniela said several months ago for the sun rises.

Meanwhile, many of her fans ask for her so that she can recover her health and return to television, although the last thing she learned from Venezuela is that she gave lectures on how she got ahead.

"Definitely, as she says, God has given her life opportunities that have been strong to endure all that, I hope she is well", "Dany take care, you can't make courage for what happened to you. May God bless you always. You are very beautiful, "they wrote.

>