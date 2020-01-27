What happened to … Bridget Fonda?

Share it:

When an interpreter who reaped remarkable success in his best years disappears from the map without a trace, rumors often arise in relation to the excesses of his private life, his state of health or other gossip that try to justify his absence. TO Bridget Fonda (Los Angeles, 1967) The same thing has not happened to him. And what may seem like good news, could also be a sign that the public does not miss it excessively. It's the same as always: it's better to always talk about you, even if it's bad.

In any case, the granddaughter of Henry Fonda, daughter of Peter Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda She was not a talent-free actress nor did she detract from the prestige of her last name, imposing herself on prejudices and hateful comparisons. He debuted in the cinema as a girl and from the hand of his father in the mythical 'Easy Rider' (Dennis Hopper, 1969), although its official premiere, with 21 years, occurred in the forgettable romantic comedy 'You Can't Hurry Love' (Richard Martini, 1988). Much more remarkable was his role in 'Scandal' (Michael Caton-Jones, 1989) who reported his first Golden Globe nomination.

In the approximately 15 years that he remained active, he worked under the orders of directors as prestigious as Francis Ford Coppola ('The Godfather III'),Bernardo Bertolucci('Little Buddha') or Paul Schrader ('Touch'). He did not disgust any kind of genre, which allowed him to be part of the distribution of authentic works of cult of fantasy cinema as 'The Resurrection of Frankenstein' (Roger Corman, 1990) or, above all, 'The army of darkness'(Sam Raimi, 1992). Although probably the two most relevant films of his career were the successful thriller directed by Barbet Schroeder 'Single white woman looks for … '(1992), where she wore an elegant fashionable haircut at the time, and' Jackie Brown '(1997), in which Quentin Tarantino He tried to claim a talent that received less and less interesting projects.

After gradually disappearing, limiting his appearances to some special collaborations in television series, and rejecting the main role of 'Ally McBeal' that could have relaunched his career, Fonda had a serious car accident in Los Angeles in 2003 in the who suffered a fractured vertebrae. A month later he married the composer Danny Elfman (regular contributor to Tim Burton), and decided not to step on the stage again. The birth of his son Oliver in 2005 he only confirmed that life as a mother, wife and housewife was more rewarding than the endless days of filming, interviews and photocalls. In recent years she has only been seen in some act accompanying her husband.