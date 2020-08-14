What happened to Billy Butcher's wife in the comic?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The unreleased episodes of the series with Karl Urban and Antony Starr are now imminent: while we wait, we report the latest trailer dedicated to The Boys 2, we also discover something more about the character of Billy Butcher's wife and her story.

In the first season of the show we found that Becca Butcher she disappeared after giving birth to Homelander's son, while the character played by Karl Urban believed she died from the difficult childbirth. In the tenth volume of the comic written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Darick Robertson, the story takes place in a different way. Becca is in fact raped by Homelander and a short time later, Billy wakes up with a start in the night due to the violent moans of his wife, who cannot breathe. After turning on the light, the protagonist of the comic sees a child able to fly with the umbilical cord still attached to the mother who decides to kill, using a lamp he finds nearby.

At the bottom of the news there is an image that shows us one of the bloodiest moments in the comic book saga. The show's second season will debut on next September 4th, in the meantime we leave you with the promotional posters dedicated to The Boys 2.