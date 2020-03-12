TV Shows

What happened to Andrea Noli's life

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Andrea Noli is and continues to be one of the most talented actresses of the show in Mexico, as we have seen her succeed in several projects, some of them were Wanted a Man, Eternal Night and Como en el cine among others.

But since 2017, no new work is known of the woman with whom Jorge Salinas had an affair and fathered a daughter because it seems that Noli has preferred to focus on her family, since on social networks she enjoys her facet as a mother.

On Instagram Andrea has been very active with her fans because we see her uploading some soap opera scenes in which she participated, in addition to showing how huge her daughter Valentina looks, who also looks like the actor.

"You are very beautiful and your little daughter is an angel !!! Congratulations", "How beautiful Valentina is! Blessings", "Always beautiful, God in a very special way bless you greatly", they write to Noli daily.

It is worth mentioning that Andrea rarely talks about Jorge Salinas because the woman does not like being in the eye of the hurricane.

As if that were not enough, the name of the star came to light after Pepillo Origel said that Flor Rubio gave Noli his life after having spoken ill of her in the past.

