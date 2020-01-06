What happened to actress Violeta Isfel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the actresses who has fallen in love with millions for her youthful appearance and great talent is undoubtedly Violeta Isfel who started in the entertainment world next to Anahí and the Jeans, now JNS.

But many have wondered what happened to the singer who now has 34 years of age and has been a bit away from soap operas, since her last project was in My husband has family where he embodied Clarissa.

Violeta is currently in force in the world of social networks where she is still watching her fans, who want to see her soon in a new melodrama, but so far she has not said anything because she has been busy in other projects.

A few hours ago she posted on her Instagram that she was interviewed by the entertainment journalist Aurora Valle with whom she said she was delighted because it made her feel very comfortable.

Thank you @auroravallel for inviting me to your program #confessions in @tlnovelas_tv it was very pleasant to be able to talk with you and share a little more of all the experiences that have led me to be the #woman I am #today #Thanks thank you thank you #universe #divinity because Through these experiences you allow me to continue evolving, Violeta wrote.

Meanwhile, her followers, who exceed one million, ask her to see the soap operas again, in addition to letting her know that she looks very pretty as when she started in the world of entertainment.

"Greetings Dear Viole Hermosa!", "Hello beautiful, I wish you forever. Good luck", "Take care Violeta, I send you many hugs and kisses", they wrote to Violeta who looked very beautiful in all the photos she presumes.