What happened to actress Margarita Magaña

One of the most controversial actresses for her interpretations in the world of soap operas is Margarita Magaña who has done throughout her career and for the most part, roles as a villain, since her personality and imposing voice have given her this kind of characters.

But many will wonder what happened to the 40-year-old actress who was last seen in the soap opera Por amor sin ley in 2018 where she played Lorenza Ceballos next to Ana Brenda Contreras and David Zepeda.

For those who did not know Margarita became an Instagram influencer where she has worked with several brands in addition to documenting part of her life so that her fans are aware of her, since she is not doing any project for the small screen.

Meanwhile her fans keep letting her know that they want to see her in more soap operas, some of them have been Teresa, The ways of love and What life stole from me, projects where she has raised her name as an actress.

"You are very pretty, I love you since Teresa, you act very well", "You really look divinely beautiful and if you need to do anything you keep very well", "As bad you are very good. I loved your performance in Teresa. Greetings!" , were some of the messages that Margarita received.

It is worth mentioning that Margarita is one of the few actresses who has not been in the eye of the hurricane because she keeps her private life far from the press, and she does not like having problems with her co-workers.