What happened to Aaron Díaz, the soap opera beat

One of the most recognized actors of the small screen for his various roles in the soap operas as the protagonist was Aaron Diaz who stood out for his characters in Teresa, Class 406 and Lola, once upon a time where he positioned himself as the heartthrob of the moment in those years.

But that was the story that made more than one girl sigh for her great physique and talent, because for a couple of years she stopped making soap operas in Mexico to focus on the famous TV series which have had great success on different digital platforms.

The most recent project of the famous was in Betty in NY where he played Ricardo Calderón in 2019, but apparently the most important role of Aaron has become the father of two little girls whom he presumes at all times in his social networks.

In 2012 he married the Argentine singer Lola Ponce with whom he has a perfect relationship away from the scandals and his fans let him know at all times that he has a family of envy, but they also ask him loudly that they want to see him in Mexican soap operas, but He currently lives in the United States.

"You are perfect, I think I will live my whole life in love with you", "My favorite in the land of kings, from the Dominican Republic", "How beautiful you are I would love to take it with you", they write to the histrion in their personal Instagram account .

It is worth mentioning that Aaron first married Kate del Castillo, but apparently the relationship was not going well, so they decided to end their relationship on the best terms.